Whitney’s legacy honored

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Superintendent Kevin Kimmel, Board President Doug Theaker, and Ohio School Boards Association’s Mark Bobo display the joint board resolution in memory of Robert Whitney. Courtesy | Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center

The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) Board of Governors voted on Wednesday, Feb. 14, to approve a joint resolution with the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) in memory of Robert H. Whitney. Three $500 scholarships will be awarded in his memory during the 2024 Franklin B. Walter program on Tuesday, March 12, at 6 p.m.

Whitney served in public education for 60 years as a board member for Lexington Local School District, including a 40-year stint as board president, where he guided the district through two major building programs.

“MOESC provides service and support to local public schools. It couldn’t be more fitting, then, for MOESC to name its three scholarships in Bob’s honor,” said Lexington Local Superintendent Jeremy Secrist. “I have never met anyone as committed to service and public education as Bob Whitney. He believed all students should be prepared for whatever comes next, which these scholarships represent, and he believed every student could learn. He held our school system to that standard and served and supported us for 60 years. There will never be another like Bob Whitney.”

The new Lexington High School houses the Robert H. Whitney Performing Arts Center, recognizing his unwavering support to the youth in the community as a leader in academics, athletics, and the arts. “Not only was Bob a close and dear friend of mine but he was a friend of education, shown by dedicating his skills to Lexington Local for 60 years,” said MOESC Board President Doug Theaker.

MOESC, administrators, and staff, along with the Lexington Local community, recognize the significant contributions of Whitney throughout his life and extend their sincerest condolences to his friends and family, especially his beloved wife, Carole Sue.

Mark Bobo, the director of member relations at OSBA, said, “OSBA is grateful to honor the life and service of Robert Whitney, who served as a board member for 60 years. His dedication, love, and commitment to his community is beyond words, and the impact of his life of service will be long-lasting.”

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.