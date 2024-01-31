Andrews to lead upcoming Harvest for Hunger

Andrews

Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio is pleased to announce Cynthia H. Andrews, president and chief executive officer of the Community Foundation of Lorain County, will be this year’s Harvest for Hunger honorary chairperson. She will join us at our kickoff event on Feb. 22.

“Cindy understands that by working together, we can accomplish more, which makes her a great partner,” said Julie Chase-Morefield, president and CEO of Second Harvest. “She also knows first-hand the impact this campaign has from her previous work with our partner charities.”

As president and CEO of the Community Foundation, Cindy has led the organization by engaging fellow funders, nonprofit organizations, government, and the private sector in planning and problem-solving for the community’s needs. Prior to the Community Foundation, she was the executive director of Oberlin Community Services, one of our larger partner charities.

The food and funds raised from this campaign go directly to support our network of partners. During this time of increasing need, a successful 2024 campaign will offer the resources to restock shelves across our region with nutritious food for all those accessing our services.

“I am honored to be the chairperson for the Harvest for Hunger campaign in 2024,” Andrews said. “It takes a village, and Second Harvest plays a crucial role as that community partner linking more than 130 partner charities, empowering them to address the evolving needs of our community. Second Harvest has provided the strategic vision and partnership, connecting food pantries and volunteers to provide for those less fortunate in our community.”

Harvest for Hunger is an annual food and funds drive. Second Harvest organizes the campaign in partnership with Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Akron-Canton Food Bank, and Second Harvest of the Mahoning Valley, serving 21 counties across northeast Ohio. This single campaign is the largest of its kind in the country and is crucial for Second Harvest and the region.

Giant Eagle, Heinen’s, and Buehler’s Fresh Foods are supporters of the campaign through Check Out Hunger at cash registers in their stores along with media partners, including newspapers, TV and radio stations. Local companies, businesses, organizations, and civic clubs are a critical part of the HFH campaign, running food and fund drives.

The 2024 Harvest for Hunger campaign goal is to raise enough funds to cover 3.5 million meals for food-insecure neighbors in our region. Every dollar raised in our community will help our region restock the shelves of food pantries, hot meal programs, and shelters.

Second Harvest will host a kick-off event open to all on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 4-6 p.m. at Second Harvest, where you can meet Andrews, celebrate, and learn more about how you can participate in the 2024 Harvest for Hunger campaign.

If you or your organization would like to support Harvest for Hunger, contact Kathleen Brady at 440-434-2444 or visit secondharvestfoodbank.org/events/harvest-for-hunger.

Submitted by Second Harvest Food Bank.