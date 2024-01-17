Crawford Business Exchange up and running

On Jan. 8, The Crawford Partnership announced the launch of the Crawford Business Exchange (CBX), a service for investors, entrepreneurs, and others to learn about available business acquisition, franchise, investment, and other start-up business opportunities in Crawford County.

Online information about the Exchange can be found at crawfordpartnership.org/cbx.

CBX is a new initiative designed to facilitate the flow of entrepreneurial talent and capital to those opportunities. Over the years in Crawford County, there have been successful businesses that have closed because management was ready to retire, and no family or employees wanted to or were able to assume the business. There have also been franchise opportunities that failed to find the capital and management needed to establish themselves, and some entrepreneurs have not been able to find the capital they need to start.

The first opportunity to be posted is Project Award, a 30-year-old existing business for sale with multiple revenue stream possibilities – rental housing, food, accommodation, and more. The current owner wishes to retire this year. The names of the businesses for sale on the CBX are typically kept anonymous.

If people are interested, they should review the lead details on the CBX page and then contact David Zak via email at [email protected] or by phone at 419-912-1150. The Crawford Partnership will pre-qualify interested parties and then pass that information on to the owner, who will contact any with whom they wish to follow up. The lead will remain open until Monday, Feb. 5.

There will also be an email list people can sign up for to be notified of future opportunities and receive status updates on existing ones. People should contact Zak to be added to the list.

Crawford County Commission President Tim Ley was pleased with the announcement, saying, “We support this new effort to help good Crawford County businesses stay open and continue for years to come. These businesses are the backbone of our economy.”

Submitted by The Crawford Partnership.