MSYO to join MSO in side-by-side concert

The Mansfield Symphony Orchestra (MSO) continues its season on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. with “Massive Classics,” a side-by-side concert, with members of the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra (MSYO) that will be performed onstage at the Renaissance Theatre.

As part of the OhioHealth Symphony Series, the MSO, sitting side-by-side with the MSYO, will perform Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Capriccio Italien,” a fantasy for orchestra. The orchestras will also present the beautiful “Four Dances from “Estancia,” (Op. 8a), by Alberto Ginastera, and Modest Mussorgsky’s magnificent “Pictures at an Exhibition,” arranged by Maurice Ravel.

“The side-by-side concert is one of the most important performances for the MSO,” said Octavio Mas-Arocas, MSO music director. “It is a privilege for the professional musicians to share their experiences with the talented students of the MSYO. Whether they decide to pursue a career in music or not, I know this concert will serve as an inspiration to love music for the rest of their lives. For us, the members of the MSO, it is a tremendous responsibility to be part of this important moment in the lives of these human beings. This is one of my favorite concerts of the year, and I can’t wait to share this incredible music with these incredible young people.”

“Our youth orchestra students have the opportunity every year to perform, hear, and watch world-class musicians and an outstanding conductor share their expertise in a few days,” said Domka, MSYO director. “Considering the size of Mansfield and the ongoing economic struggles of Richland County, the Renaissance Performing Arts continues to be a beacon of light promoting and supporting the arts. I am thankful this opportunity continues locally in our community. Current past students of MSYO have recently studied at Bowling Green, Cleveland Institute of Music, Cincinnati Conservatory, Ithaca, Kent State, and Oberlin Conservatory. All of these students had the opportunity to perform in the side-by-side concert with Octavio and his passionate conducting. This year will once again have the Ren stage filled with beautiful music from Tchaikovsky, Ginastera, and Mussorgsky. Come join us!”

Más-Arocas will conduct both the MSO and the MSYO in the performance.

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.