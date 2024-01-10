Program to focus on Ice Age

The Crawford Park District will hold a virtual presentation on the Ice Age in Crawford County on Jan. 16. Courtesy | Crawford Park District

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

The Ice Age in Crawford County

Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. (virtual presentation)

Over 10,000 years ago, Ohio was a very different landscape. Huge mammals and even larger sheets of ice would have been dominant in Crawford County. Join Crawford Park District Director Josh for this virtual presentation that will delve into our “cool” history that not only shaped the land we use today but has provided underground surprises in the form of ancient bones. Call the Crawford Park District office to register and receive a Zoom link.

Face to Face: Axolotls

Saturday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea to meet two of the most popular animals residing in our Nature Center: axolotls! We will learn what makes axolotls so unique and why they are endangered in the wild. Attendees will also be able to touch or hold an axolotl. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.