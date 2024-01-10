Nominations sought for District 5 AAA awards

ONTARIO — Do you know of a senior citizen volunteering their time to help others? Do you know of a group performing community service to help those in need? Here is your chance to recognize them!

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is now accepting nominations for the Outstanding Senior Citizen and Community Service Awards. The deadline for nominations is March 29.

Award recipients from a nine-county area (one awardee from each county) will be honored by the Area Agency on Aging. Nominees must be at least 60 years of age, a legal resident of Ohio for at least five years, and have made significant contributions to the community. A husband and wife may receive the award jointly when both have been involved in community service. One Outstanding Senior Citizen Award will be presented for each county in our service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca and Wyandot).

Community Service Awards are targeted toward an organization, agency, service club, a media outlet, or a business that has made an outstanding contribution to the community on behalf of senior citizens. One award will be presented for the nine-county area.

Additional information, including online nomination forms, can be found on the Area Agency on Aging website at www.aaa5ohio.org/events/awards/ or by contacting Sue at 567-247-6458 or [email protected].

Submitted by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging.