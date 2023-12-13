Foundation’s #Giving2sday breaks record

Giving2sday again lived up to its name when it was celebrated by The Community Foundation for Crawford County on Nov. 28. With 54 of the foundation’s funds participating, over $250,000 was added to the foundation’s coffers.

“We were very pleased with the outcome,” exclaimed Jennifer Stirm, foundation board member and chair of its Development Committee. “Donors like knowing their gift inspired a second one, as our board contributed $25,000, and additional money was contributed by The Mason Companies, E-Z Go (a Textron Company), Ehrhart’s Party Store, Peacock Water, and the Hord Family Donor Advised Fund held at the foundation so that a total of $35,000 was available to distribute to our participating funds on a pro-rated basis. #Giving2sday was created as a day that encourages people to do good, and that’s just what Crawford County did for our community.”

The preliminary tally of $212,823, which donors raised combined with the pro-rated match and prize awards, means that over $250,000 is being distributed to foundation funds supporting good causes in Crawford County.

“While #GivingTuesday nationally saw flat donations and fewer people participating, locally, it was a record-breaking event for us,” added Lisa Workman, foundation president. “The success of this fundraiser can be attributed to the combined participation from both the wealthy and our grassroots donors. Crawford County is ensuring that their community foundation will continue having a local impact for years to come.”

Thanks to a $1,500 contribution from Mizick Miller & Co., Inc., prize money of $500 each was added to the top-earning fund in one of each of the three categories. The winners of these $500 prizes were the Bucyrus Kiwanis Fund (agency funds), the Wynford FFA Rising Sun Scholarship Fund (scholarship funds), and the Galion Community Education Foundation Fund (school funds). This is the third consecutive year the same three funds won this contest.

For the fourth year, there was a second contest — the FCBank Power Hour. All donors who contributed online from 6-7 p.m. on #Giving2sday were entered into a drawing every time they donated. Three names were drawn, and those three individuals got to choose a fund that received an additional $500 thanks to a contribution of $1,500 from FCBank. Those winners and the funds that were awarded were Beth Anne Jarvis (Crawford Impact Fund), Caleb Miller (Bucyrus Kiwanis Fund), and Linda Cooperider (Bucyrus Backpack Program Fund).

A full listing of the final results can be found on the foundation’s website. Next year’s #Giving2sday will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.

Submitted by The Community Foundation for Crawford County.