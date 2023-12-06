Wurm’s Woodworking Company expanding

Wurm’s Woodworking Company (WWC), a long-standing pillar in the New Washington community, is pleased to announce its recent thermoforming operations expansion project. The expansion encompasses nearly 20,000 square feet of additional space, a substantial capital investment in cutting-edge molding machinery and equipment, and an overall investment of $2.1 million. Throughout this expansion project, the company has remained committed to its workforce, retaining all 47 employees.

Rick Wurm, one of the co-owners of WWC, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “The investments we have made in our new building and equipment have allowed our company to significantly increase its plastic and vinyl upholstery production efficiency. I am also ecstatic about our new Faro 3D measurement technology which will allow us to efficiently create thermoformed plastic or vinyl upholstery tools, CNC fixtures, quality inspections, and reverse engineer parts for 3D printing. Through these investments, we feel the company is in a strong position for continued growth here in the New Washington community.”

This expansion is poised to fortify WWC’s production of a diverse range of high-quality fabricated wood and plastic component parts and assemblies. As part of the expansion initiative, WWC has taken a strategic approach to optimize its production processes. A new plastics production building has been added, designed to enhance operational efficiency by reconfiguring the layout of the entire production line while easing space for future growth of other divisions within the company.

To further bolster its competitive advantage, WWC has made significant investments in state-of-the-art equipment. The company has acquired cutting-edge thermoformers, which will play a pivotal role in enhancing their production of seamless vinyl upholstery used in the golf car seating industry. Additionally, the purchase of fully automated industrial 3-D printers will empower the company to diversify and expand its product offerings.

Mayor Ben Lash commended the expansion project, stating, “Wurm’s Woodworking has been a cornerstone of the New Washington community for more than seven decades, and I congratulate them on their continued success and significant investment in our town.”

Submitted by the Crawford Partnership.