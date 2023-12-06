Time to make holiday decorations

Two attendees at a previous Crawford Park District event hold up the holiday decorations they created. Courtesy | Crawford Park District

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Holiday Decorations

Saturday at Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

Brighten up your house by making a holiday decoration with pine boughs and cones! The Crawford Park District will provide different evergreen cones, pine boughs, ribbon, glue guns, wreath forms, and miscellaneous items from nature. If you have other items you wish to add to your wreath or a certain ribbon you prefer, bring those with you! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Snowy Owls

Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. (virtual).

Snowy Owls often migrate from their summer homes in the Arctic to Ohio during winter months, even to Crawford County! Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea for an interactive presentation all about Snowy Owls, learning their natural history and the best places to find one this winter. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to register and receive a Zoom link.

Movie in the Park

Friday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m.

The Crawford Park District invites you to put on your pajamas, grab a blanket, and head over to the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center for a family favorite holiday movie! There will be popcorn, hot chocolate, and themed activities to go with the movie. We might even get to snack on all four food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup!

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.