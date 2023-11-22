Maynard receives philanthropy award

Every year, The Community Foundation for Crawford County accepts nominations for its Spirit of Philanthropy Award, which is given to a person or entity who gives back to our community – usually with both monetary gifts and their time and service.

This year, it is awarding the Spirit of Philanthropy Award to Dr. Pete Maynard. Last year’s award recipient, Bill Fisher, presented the 2023 award on behalf of an absent but appreciative Dr. Maynard during the foundation’s Evening of Philanthropy event, which this year was held Nov. 9 at Fox Winery in Galion.

“Pete’s community service runs deep in this community,” said Lisa Workman, the foundation’s president. “Both during and after his career as a dentist, he offered his time, talents, and contributions to several local organizations, including the Bucyrus Public Library, the Crawford County Council on Aging, CONTACT Crawford County, and the flowers and landscaping projects on the Bucyrus square and Sandusky Street. In addition, he served four terms (12 years) on the foundation’s board, with two of those as chairman, and is currently still on the foundation’s Investment Committee. It’s only appropriate to thank him during National Gratitude Month!”

Philanthropy is defined as “the desire to promote the welfare of others.” In addition to Fisher, prior Spirit of Philanthropy Award winners include Crawford County Public Health and the Galion Health Department, Judi Saurers, the late Dr. Donald Wenner, Libby McPeek, the Timken Foundation, and Tom Holtshouse. The foundation’s mission is to support collaborative, impactful, and philanthropic leadership that provides quality and lasting investments in our community, now and for generations to come.

Submitted by The Community Foundation for Crawford County.