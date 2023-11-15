500 free Thanksgiving meals distributed

A volunteer loads bags of apples into a vehicle during a Thanksgiving food distribution event held in the Galion City Schools bus garage on Nov. 8. Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Volunteers from Second Harvest Food Bank and Galion City Schools load food into a vehicle during a Thanksgiving food distribution event held in the school district’s bus garage on Nov. 8. Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Pictured are some of the items donated to those in need during the event on Nov. 8. Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

Second Harvest Food Bank and Galion City Schools teamed up once again to provide Thanksgiving meals to Crawford County residents and beyond during a food distribution event held Nov. 8 in Galion.

Heidi Wolfe, mobile distribution coordinator for Second Harvest, said this was certainly the busiest pantry experience they had seen during their visits to Galion this year.

“We had almost 500 preregistered before we got here to get set up today,” said Wolfe, who was cheerfully walking around with a turkey hat on her head while helping volunteers anywhere she could. “This is definitely the largest capacity I’ve seen in the parking lot here at Galion in any of our visits so far.”

A press release issued prior to the event states, “Throughout this year, Second Harvest has seen a continued increase in people seeking help than it saw pre-pandemic. This can be attributed to the end of pandemic supports and inflation. As we continue into November and December, we expect even higher demand as the holidays approach.”

Galion City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann said, “Our partnership with Second Harvest is crucial for families in the area. Students cannot learn if they are hungry, and we will continue to do what we can to ensure meals for our students and community.”

With the increased need during the holidays comes an increased need for volunteers to help with the workload as well. During the Nov. 8 distribution event, the school district’s bus garage facility was used as a distribution point for the loading of cars in a drive-thru style. The building not only helped to keep the food protected from the elements, but also the volunteers who helped lend a helping hand.

“We knew we would need some extra hands today, and thankfully we got them,” Wolfe said. “We have quite a few of our regular volunteers here today as well as a local church youth group and a group from Huntington Bank who joined us to add some extra hands.”

Wolfe went on to say the volunteers in the Galion area have been vital to the success that Second Harvest has seen in the area. She said that everyone shows up ready to work and greets everyone that comes through so kindly.

“Being here and being involved in this process just feels good,” said Galion resident Cindy Wallis, who volunteers regularly with the pantry. “It’s such a blessing to be able to give back like this.”

