Volunteering has health benefits

MANSFIELD – Did you know helping others is healthy for you? According to the Mayo Clinic, volunteering provides three health benefits: improves physical and mental health; provides a sense of purpose and teaches valuable skills; and nurtures new and existing relationships.

Multiple studies have shown that anyone who helps others is typically happier. Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is happy to provide you with opportunities through its award-winning volunteer program. Volunteers are valued and appreciated year-round and at a special, annual thank you event. If you are looking for an interesting and unique volunteer experience while having fun and supporting conservation, try volunteering with Richland SWCD.

The district has numerous volunteer activities that may be done independently, in the office, at workshops and community events. Citizen-science opportunities include precipitation, lake, and stream monitoring in Richland County.

If you enjoy following the weather, you will like volunteering for the Precipitation Monitor volunteer program with Richland SWCD. As a precipitation monitor, you will measure and record rain and snow at your home or business and report that amount on the Richland SWCD website. The data appears in real-time on the Water Data Map at https://richlandswcd.net/stormwater-drainage/water-data-map/. The data is used to gauge long-term trends in watershed health and land use practices.

The next orientation and training session for precipitation monitor volunteers will be held Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. in room 258 of the Richland SWCD office building located at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Mansfield. Registration is requested by Nov. 6 by emailing Contact@RichlandSWCD or calling Theresa Rozic Sutter at 419-747-8685. A gauge is provided; all you need access to the internet.

Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.

Submitted by the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District.