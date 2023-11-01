Gaining insight into bird populations

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Fall Bird Banding

Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to noon at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

Fall bird banding gives us insight into bird populations that remain in or come to Crawford County for the winter. The Crawford Park District welcomes Bob Placier, who will have his nets open to see who is hanging around this time of year. Fun for all ages! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Space Invaders

Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8-11 a.m. at Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, 2400 State Route 598.

Honeysuckle, multiflora rose, and other invasives can quickly outcompete the native plants that animals depend on for food and shelter. Help the Crawford Park District eliminate these invaders from Sandusky Headwaters Preserve’s woodlands so that the birds, insects, and other wildlife will flourish! Gloves and loppers will be provided. When we’re done, Land Manager Mike will use his flamethrower to incinerate the invaders!! This is a great opportunity for anyone in need of volunteer hours. Sandusky Headwaters Preserve is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

Little Explorers: Turkeys

Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

Little Explorers is an interactive program offered by the Crawford Park District for young children, ages 0-5. Activities focus on stimulating infants’ senses and developing toddlers’ and preschoolers’ fine motor skills. This month we’ll explore the colors, textures, behaviors, and sounds of turkeys! We will even have a live turkey friend with us!

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.