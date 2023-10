Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

In a Division III district final contest on Wednesday, the second-seeded Galion volleyball team fell in five sets to top-seeded Huron at Seneca East High School. The scores were 25-15, 20-25, 25-16, 23-25, 16-14. Galion finished the season with a record of 22-4 and a share of the MOAC title.