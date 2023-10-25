Sundays often full of blessings

Gloria’s “Everything but the Kitchen Sink Dip.” Submitted photo

I love Sundays; they bring their own sense of relaxation. Sundays at our house are set aside for more time with God and each other as a family. In a sense it’s much like a mini vacation; it gives us a breath of fresh air and rejuvenation for the week ahead. Isn’t it amazing that even God rested after six days of work? His example, coupled with teachings in the Scripture, gives us a day off with no feelings of guilt about all the work waiting for us.

Our Sundays are not all exactly the same. In the forenoon, we go to church, we find it a blessing to meet with other Christians. Not that I find any hope in going to heaven because I go to church, but I want to be there and worship our Maker. Last week I was again keenly reminded of what it really takes to get us to heaven. I needed some refreshment so I listened to the first message shared at Daniel’s funeral. I was encouraged by the straightforward yet simple outline of living for Jesus. A recording of this message is on the song line with the songs Daniel sang for his parents shortly before he passed. This conference is free of charge and can be called at (618) 469-3007.

The children are especially fond of Sunday school class which is every other Sunday. They have a picture to color that goes with their Bible story and a verse to memorize. Last Sunday, as I stepped in the room where the five to seven-year-olds were having class, my eyes widened. It looked so precious, a dozen children with eager faces sitting around the table, no doubt it took some efforts on Miss Wengerd’s part coordinate it all. At any rate it felt good to know they were in good hands.

On the church Sundays, we stay for a noon meal provided by the family hosting services.

A song is sung by all after the meal, followed by dishwashing. All the adults, including men and boys are divided into five groups to take our turn helping. Daniel, who as a young boy, spent hours doing dishes, enjoyed washing them and in his usual production-oriented manner liked to see how swiftly he could whip them through.

Yes, I still keenly miss that aspect, then I keep telling myself that somehow God has a better plan and will give my heart all I need if I give my yes to him, even in situations as such.

Sunday afternoon and evenings were the highlight of the week for me. It gave me the luxury of being with Daniel, though we seldom got to actually talk much as we cared for the children and played games with them. By 4:00 or so Daniel would get out the hand crank popcorn kettle and pop up a big batch for all of us. Once he had seasoned it we’d all gather around him and enjoy it together.

Sunday suppers were an adventure. We never had a big meal, it was more like a snack as we emptied the fridge of this and that.

In our early years of marriage we enjoyed making dips of all sorts, which ended up being more like a traditional Sunday evening dip. Again, the dip entirely depended on what we decided to dump in. Daniel enjoyed pizza so I’d often use some sort of meat then added pizza sauce and toppings seasonings to go with it.

Daniel came up with the idea of cutting tortillas into strips and deep frying them instead of chips or crackers. It was a hit.

Today I made a dump-it dip for the first time since Daniel went home to heaven. It brought sadness, yet joy in knowing that he would want me to go ahead and do it, thanking God for the perfect plan for each of our lives. I’d love to make a big batch and serve it to you all, I know it won’t happen, at least not for today, so try it for yourself!

GLORIA’S EVERYTHING BUT THE KITCHEN SINK DIP

1 /2 pound bacon, fried, and undrained, cut into small pieces

1 pound hamburger, fried and drained

1 /2 pound cheese such as Velveeta

8 ounces salsa

1 /2 cup barbecue sauce

1 medium onion, chopped

1 /2 green pepper, diced

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 /2 teaspoon onion powder

1 /2 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon chili powder

salt and pepper to taste

Mix all together, keep dumping till the taste strikes your fancy, you won’t spoil by using your imagination!

Other items I add sometimes are mushrooms, pepperoni slices, liquid smoke, sour cream, or whatever else I may have in the fridge! Even leftover pizza, cut into small dices will add a yummy twist, providing you add a splash of liquid such as pizza sauce or milk. Serve with chips, crackers, fresh veggies, or whatever.

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. The Yoders travel primarily by horse-drawn buggy and live next to the settlement’s one-room school-house. Readers can write to Gloria at 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427.