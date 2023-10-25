Event to highlight Medicare Part D info

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will be hosting a Medicare Part D Information Session on Friday, Oct. 27, beginning at 10 a.m. at 2131 Park Ave West in Ontario at the Hawkins Conference Center.

Please note the event will be streaming on Facebook Live, connect through our Facebook Page at Facebook.com/aaa5ohio/.

The agency will provide attendees with accurate, unbiased information about Medicare and the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefits. The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) will also be available to answer questions about Medicare, giving attendees a unique opportunity to save money and better understand their Medicare plan.

Open Enrollment is now through Dec. 7 for all current Medicare enrollees wanting to review their current plan and compare 2024 plans. All prescription plans and Medicare Advantage Plans can be compared and changed during open enrollment. All new plan changes that are made during open enrollment 2023 will go into effect Jan. 1 of 2024.

This event is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award with 100% funding by ACL/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please contact consumer assistance at 1-800-860-5799 or (419) 524-4144.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.

Submitted by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging.