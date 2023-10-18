Operation Christmas Child at GCACC

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is proud to be one of the local pickup/drop-off locations for Operation Christmas Child, which has delivered millions of gifts to children worldwide since 1993.

From now until Mon, Nov. 6, red-and-green shoeboxes are available to take from and/or return to the GCACC office, 138 Harding Way West, Galion. Each box comes with a packet of information and instructions on how to “pack a shoebox and send Your Love to a Special Child.” (“Build a Shoebox Online” is also an option; visit samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to learn more.)

As a relief and ministry organization, Samaritan’s Purse supports dozens of missionary hospitals around the world; lifesaving medical care and surgeries are provided by their medical outreach, World Medical Mission.

Samaritan’s Purse also provides crisis response in the United States and internationally after earthquakes, tornadoes, floods, and other catastrophic events by delivering food, water, medical care, and “other lifesaving relief in the Name of Jesus Christ. We work alongside local churches and Christian partners to help suffering people rebuild their lives.”

For more information, visit samaritanspurse.org or call (800) 353-5949.

To learn more about the GCACC, visit galion-crestlinechamber.org or call the chamber office at (419) 468-7737.

Submitted by the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce.