CEO Program seeking community support

Chris Egelston, of the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship, delivers a presentation on the benefits of the CEO program to a group of community members at an event at Baker’s Pizza in 2022. From left to right: David Zak of the Crawford Partnership, Audrey Flood of North Central Electric Cooperative, and Amber Wertman of United Way of North Central Ohio show their support for the Crawford CEO Program. Courtesy | Crawford County CEO Program Courtesy | Crawford County CEO Program

The Crawford County Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities (CEO) Program is a new countywide program serving high school students who are interested in local business and entrepreneurship. The program is set to launch its first cohort in the fall of 2024. The leadership team is seeking a few more community organizations to help meet the supporter goal by next week and move forward to the next phase.

The initial fee allowing program development to begin was covered by a generous partnership between North Central Electric Cooperative, United Way of North Central Ohio, and the Crawford Partnership. The strong commitment from those three entities was the catalyst for developing initial success. Other local businesses that committed support early on include Firelands Federal Credit Union and Marks Homemade Ice Cream.

The team is close to reaching its goal of 35 local investors to support the program, but a few more are needed by next week in order to move forward. If your organization can help, reach out to info@crawfordcountyohceo.com.

The CEO program is a model created by the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship, and there are more than 65 programs operating in seven states. Seneca County launched the first program in the state of Ohio in 2021, and Crawford County is set to join them as the second in 2023.

Senator Bill Reineke, who has supported the program in Seneca County, said, “The CEO Program is an important tool to support workforce and business development with local young people. It will be incredibly valuable for the Crawford County community.”

Ashton Hemminger, a graduate of the inaugural class of the Seneca CEO program and owner of AJ & Co., said, “Forever is a bold word; however, the Seneca CEO program has impacted my life forever. Seneca CEO taught me that I don’t have to go to a four-year college or move to Chicago to gain success. It taught me that you have the resources of a lifetime fully accessible in a small community. I started my company at the crisp age of 18, and to this day, I am proud to operate my marketing firm with full intentions of expanding it within Seneca County.”

The program’s model allows students the opportunity to immerse themselves in a dynamic and hands-on learning environment with real challenges and opportunities in the local community. It offers students a connection to community leaders through business visits, guest speakers, and mentorship. It challenges them to become great communicators, networkers, problem solvers, and creative thinkers. The discovery learning environment has two culminating experiences for program participants: a team-built class business and a real individual business which is showcased at a pitch competition and a trade show event.

High school students of all skill sets and backgrounds can be successful in this transformational, life-changing experience that inspires entrepreneurial thinking and develops the workforce of tomorrow. The success of the program is reflected in the development of essential skills and an expansive, long-lasting network of community members and business owners. Many students have continued to operate their businesses after graduating from the program, and alumni have also been more likely to stay in or return to their home communities.

The Crawford CEO program is being driven by a strong group of local leaders including Audrey Flood of North Central Electric Cooperative, Nate Harvey of the Crawford Success Center, David Zak of the Crawford Partnership, Miranda Jones of the Galion-Crestline Chamber, County Commissioner Larry Schmidt, Rebecca Chapman of the Bucyrus Chamber, Todd Boyer of Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, Kevin Fourman of the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, Todd Martin of Colonel Crawford Local Schools, Shelli Ashley of Wyndord School, and Mike Martin of Buckeye Central School.

Zak, a board member, helped lead the development of the Seneca County program in a previous role.

“The CEO program is a proven national model that works with businesses and schools to transform high school students into real-world entrepreneurs and ideal future employees,” he said. “I know the program well, and I’m excited to be a part of helping it launch here in Crawford County.”

The program operates completely through community support; neither students nor schools pay to participate. Currently, the group’s biggest need is obtaining a minimum of 35 local businesses that are willing to support the program through an investment of $1,000 per year. Crawford CEO is asking businesses to invest in the future of the community by committing to support this program annually. Once launched, the program will be in need of businesses to host students at their sites, speakers to share knowledge and experience, mentors to be paired with students, and volunteers to help drive the program. Right now, gathering investors of $1,000 each is the most urgent need to ensure the success of the program.

For more information on the Crawford CEO program or to inquire about becoming a supporter, contact Board Chairman Audrey Flood at 440-387-6562 or by email at info@crawfordcountyohceo.com. Learn more about the program at www.crawfordcountyohceo.com.

Submitted by the Crawford County CEO Program.