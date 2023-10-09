Arbet Staffing opens 3rd location

Arbet Staffing has announced the opening of its third location in Bucyrus. The new location is located at 311 S. Sandusky Ave. Courtesy | Crawford Partnership

Arbet Staffing, a locally owned and operated staffing agency, is announcing the opening of its third location in Bucyrus. Shannen and Frank Millard, the founders and owners of Arbet Staffing, have invested $180,000 in purchasing and renovating a building, marking the completion of an 18-month project.

The grand opening celebration took place with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 27 at the new location at 311 S. Sandusky Ave.

Shannen Millard said of the new location and its services to the community, “As the owner, I am involved with the candidates and businesses as well as managing the business. We are excited to bring Arbet Staffing’s expertise to Bucyrus and assist both job seekers and businesses to find the perfect fit.”

The expansion into Bucyrus represents an opportunity to connect local job seekers with meaningful employment opportunities while supporting local businesses with their staffing needs. The new location will also create two positions within the community, contributing to economic growth and development.

The agency offers a comprehensive range of staffing options, including long-term, short-term, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire positions, all complemented by competitive wages and attractive benefits packages. Their business model focuses on relationships, the potential of the candidate, and pairing individuals with the right career.

Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser shared, “By offering workforce solutions, it’s not just filling this downtown building; it’s helping meet the needs of local businesses, helping them tackle one of their biggest challenges of finding a dedicated workforce.”

Submitted by the Crawford Partnership.