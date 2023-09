The Galion varsity volleyball team held its annual Volley for the Cure game on Thursday at GHS. A total of 20 different baskets and donated gifts were raffled off from local businesses as well as various baked goods donated for sale by members of the volleyball program. A grand total of $3,814.87 was raised. Proceeds from this year’s fundraiser are being given to the Pink Ladies of the Galion Owls.

Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer