MSO teaming up with local artists

For the first time, the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra (MSO) invites local performing artists to the stage to perform their original works with arrangements by MSO Creative Director Octavio Más-Arocas and accompaniment by the MSO. This one-night performance on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. features some of the greatest talent from our area on the historic Renaissance stage showcasing the very best Mansfield has to offer.

Mansfield boasts a diverse pool of gifted artists, musicians, and performers, and on this special evening, they will unite with the MSO for an unforgettable performance. The event will feature the musical talents of local performing artists Ricky Mitchell, Jimi Vincent and Narrow/Arrow.

Ricky Mitchell

Hailing from Knoxville, Tennessee, singer-songwriter Ricky Mitchell, known for his easy-going style influenced by artists like John Mayer, Damien Rice, and James Taylor, expressed his excitement by saying, “It’s been a dream to play my music with an orchestra since watching Bill Bailey’s ‘Remarkable Guide to the Orchestra’ in high school. I never thought in a million years that it would actually be a possibility, so I’m overjoyed to get to knock an item off the bucket list.”

Jimi Vincent

Vincent, leader of the Jimi Vincent Band, is dedicated to rocking blues with soulful vocals. Having performed extensively across Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, West Virginia, and Tennessee, Vincent shared his anticipation by saying, “My lifetime dream is to play with an orchestra … I can’t wait!”

Narrow/Arrow

Formed in 2013, the mid-Ohio band brings a unique blend of hypnotic, single-person duel guitar tapping, driving bass hooks, and catchy melodies. Their music, often described as emo revival, math rock, indie rock, and DIY, is sure to bring a fresh musical perspective to this year’s local artist showcase.

Under the expert baton of Más-Orocas, this performance will feature not only the local artists but also the exceptional musicians of the Mansfield Symphony. Más-Orocas shared his enthusiasm, stating, “The MSO will present a concert showcasing these three favorite local artists. They will perform their own original music accompanied by the full Mansfield Symphony Orchestra to create a spectacular display of sound and energy. The MSO will also perform some of the most beloved classical pieces ever written, and some surprises as well. This showcase promises to be an unforgettable evening full of local talent, energy, and wonderful music for all!”

To purchase tickets, visit the Renaissance Theatre website at www.rentickets.org or stop by the box office at 138 Park Ave. West in Mansfield. For inquiries, please call 419-522-2726.

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.