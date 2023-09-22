Galion Oktoberfest to kick off Sept. 28

A photo from a previous Oktoberfest Parade held in Galion. Courtesy | Galion Oktoberfest

The 2023 Galion Oktoberfest kicks off Thursday, Sept. 28 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 30, in Uptowne Galion. This year’s event will bring a mix of both old and new festivities that eventgoers can look forward to each day.

“We will be having an opening ceremony on Thursday the 28th at 3 p.m. at the gazebo on the public square,” event organizer Travis Wolford said. “The gazebo is also where we will be holding all of our kid-focused activities this year.”

Headlining the children’s events this year is the Whiz Bang Science Show. The event will have three showings on Sept. 30 at noon, 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. at the gazebo.

“One major change for 2023 is that there will be no stage set up at the square as there has been in years past,” Wolford said.

Instead, performance stages managed by Planet 14 and the VFW will be located further down Harding Way East along with both of their beer gardens.

“Amusement rides will be set up entirely along South Market street this year,” said Wolford. “We will get pricing announced on our Facebook page the day of setup.”

Wolford said the parade route has been simplified this year to run straight down Harding Way from the United Church of Christ to the Big Four Depot. The parade will step off at 4 p.m. Sept. 30.

While some of the entertainment lineup is still being finalized, the VFW stage is planning to feature a more country to country-rock genre with the bands Kicking Grass, House, Rolling Hands, and Straight Out of Cleveland over the three nights of performances.

The Planet 14 stage will be full of rock performances from bands Valhalla on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. and Through the Vail on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. The Alice Cooper tribute band Coop’s Nightmare will be the feature event at 9 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Additionally, gospel music will be featured at the gazebo on Sept. 28. Wolford said updates will continue on the Galion Oktoberfest Facebook page as the festival draws closer.

