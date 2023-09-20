Cleaning up Sandusky River

Pictured is a local youth who volunteered to help clean up the Sandusky River during a previous program organized by the Crawford Park District and Sandusky River Watershed Coalition. Courtesy | Crawford Park District

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Wasting Whitetails: Impacts of Deer Diseases

Monday, Sept. 18, at 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

The Crawford Park District welcomes Clink McCoy, an Ohio Division of Wildlife deer biologist, for this informative program. Whitetail deer are the most pursued game species in Ohio. In recent years, epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) and chronic wasting disease (CWD) have been reported in Ohio’s deer herd. During this program, Clink will provide information regarding these diseases and their implications for deer management. Other diseases and oddities that, while not of much concern for humans, are commonly encountered (fibromas, hydrocysts, molting, etc.) will be discussed. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org or follow the park district on Facebook.

Monarch Tagging

Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

The Crawford Park District invites families to come learn about the life cycle of the Monarch butterfly, its need for milkweed plants, and their amazing migration to Mexico. Program participants will have an opportunity to help Kansas University with monarch migration and population research by attempting to capture, tag, and release monarch butterflies. Nets will be provided. All ages welcome!

Sandusky River Clean Sweep

Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Friendship Shelter at Aumiller Park.

The Crawford Park District and Sandusky River Watershed Coalition are looking for volunteers to help remove trash from the Sandusky River. All volunteers are welcome, but if you register prior to the event, you’ll receive a free T-shirt and snack bag! Please dress to be in the stream with closed-toe footwear, sunscreen, and bug spray suggested. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. To register go to sanduskyriver.org and follow the link to register. Meet at the Friendship Shelter.

Canoeing

Saturday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. at Neff Reservoir, state Route 98, East of Bucyrus.

The Crawford Park District invites the public to stop out for a late morning paddle around Neff Reservoir. After learning some canoeing basics and safety, participants will then take to the water! Please wear shoes that can get wet. All equipment will be provided. No registration required, but it will be first come, first served.

Lashing: A Lost Campcraft

Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

While knot tying is an important component of campcraft, lashing a sturdy camp gadget together with rope and two or more pieces of wood is essential. The Crawford Park District invites the public to join Mr. Josh for a fun afternoon as he teaches participants how to utilize the three types of lashes: square, diagonal and sheer. From tripods to tables, and simple hangers to complex towers, lashing together camp gadgets will give your campsite that rustic feel while providing a useful accoutrement for your daily camp activities.

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in celestial sights. Some of the targets for fall are:

• M15 – located in Pegasus, 33,600 light-years away, and a globular cluster.

• Ring Nebula (M57) – about 2,000 light-years away, found in Lyra, a supernova remnant, and looks like a puff of smoke!

• The Hercules Cluster (M13) – contains nearly a million stars and is the finest globular cluster in the Northern sky.

• Summer Triangle – an asterism of three bright stars from separate constellations.

• Andromeda Galaxy (M31) – our neighbor galaxy only 2.5 million light-years away.

• Albireo – the most beautiful double star in the sky with one star glowing golden while the other glows blue like a sapphire.

There are a lot of other objects to view. What we see will depend on what the clouds are doing.

Pickin’ Pawpaws

Sunday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m. at Sears Woods, 1486 Mt. Zion Rd.

“Pickin’ up pawpaws, puttin’ em in her pocket!” Come on a hike with Crawford Park District staff to learn about and search for our largest native fruit … the pawpaw! If the pickins are ripe and ready, we will have a tasty snack! Sears Woods State Nature Preserve is located on Mt. Zion Road, west of Bucyrus.

Feeding Day

Monday, Sept. 25, at 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Lisa to help feed some of the animals that reside in the Nature Center. Help prepare food for the box turtles or dangle a worm for the snapping turtles to grab. Don’t forget our snakes would love a mouse too!

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.