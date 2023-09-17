Football gallery: Galion battles Shelby

Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

Galion fell to 4-1 on the season after a 62-26 defeat on the road Friday night againt Shelby in varsity football action.