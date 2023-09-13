Robinson appointed to Second Ward seat

Galion City Council meets during a special meeting held Sept. 5. Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

Galion City Council now has a new member serving in the briefly vacant Second Ward position.

Council held a special meeting on Sept. 5 and immediately went into executive session to meet with two potential candidates who had submitted applications for the position. After breaking from executive session, council members voted 4-1 to place Connie Robinson in the Second Ward seat.

Robinson was sworn in by Council President Eric Webber immediately and took a seat with other council members as the regular business resumed for the remainder of the meeting.

Ordinance 2023-59 was then given its second reading before council for the amendment of a large list of appropriations previously read before council. Councilperson Mike Richert moved to put the ordinance to its final reading where the ordinance was approved.

Ordinance 2023-60 as well as Ordinance 2023-61 were both given their second readings as well. Both ordinances pertain to the establishment of funds for grants that the city is expecting to receive in the near future. Both ordinances were moved to their final readings and approved by council.

