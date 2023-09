Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

The Galion varsity football team opened MOAC play on Friday night in styling fashion, defeating Clear Fork by a score of 35-3 to remain undefeated on the season.