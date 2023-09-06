Learn all about canning

A canning/food preservation program will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Lowe-Volk Park. Courtesy | Crawford Park District

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Parks in the Dark

Friday, Sept. 8, at 9 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

Here is your chance to explore the parks of the Crawford Park District at night! Program participants will use flashlights and ultraviolet lights to explore the woodlands and wetland to see which animals are active at night. From spinning spiders, to hunting owls, to glowing caterpillars — who knows what we’ll discover! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org or follow the district on Facebook.

Space Invaders

Saturday, Sept. 9, from 8-11 a.m. at Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Road.

Autumn Olive and other woody invasives can quickly outcompete the native plants that animals depend on for food and shelter. Help the Crawford Park District eliminate these invaders from Unger Park’s prairies so that the birds, insects, and other wildlife will flourish! Gloves and loppers will be provided. When we’re done, Land Manager Mike will use his flamethrower to incinerate the invaders! This is a great opportunity for anyone in need of volunteer hours. Unger Park is located just west of Bucyrus on Bucyrus-Nevada Road.

Archery

Monday, Sept. 11, at 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Join the Crawford Park District for an archery shoot that will include an introduction to archery safety and shooting basics. Whether for sport, food, or fun, archery is a great outdoor activity that gets us away from the hustle and gadgets of life, allowing us to focus on one thing: hitting the target. All equipment will be provided. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register.

Canning/Food Preservation

Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Yes, you CAN! If you’ve been wanting to preserve your own produce, the Crawford Park District invites you to come to the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center to learn all about canning and food preservation. Presented by local gardening enthusiast Magen Fuller, you’ll learn all the different methods of safely preserving food for your family to enjoy year-round. From freezing to pressure canning, we’ll cover food safety, food preservation guidelines, and all the tools needed to get started preserving your own food.

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.