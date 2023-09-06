City Council holds special meeting

Galion City Council held a special meeting on Aug. 29 to address two ordinances pertaining to emergency financial matters for the city’s business.

Ordinance 2023-62 was presented for its second reading. According to Mayor Tom O’Leary, who took a few minutes to speak, the ordinance has to deal with a supplemental appropriation of money from the Storm Water Fund for city payroll.

“There were a number of sunken catch basins that have been replaced and the number of hours have been logged in the storm water are a little bit ahead of schedule,” O’Leary said.

A motion was made by council member Mike Richert to suspend the rules and move the ordinance to its final reading. The motion was approved, as was the final reading.

Ordinance 2023-14 regarding the payment of services for maintaining the website for the City of Galion was then given its second reading. Considering the simplicity of this piece of legislation, the council moved quickly to close the matter.

Council member Paula Durbin moved to suspend the rules and move the ordinance to its final reading which was approved. The final reading was approved as well.

