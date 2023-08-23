Volleyball aims to build on success

The Galion varsity volleyball team. Courtesy | Photorama

Galion volleyball head coach Kathleen Scott is ready for the season ahead and hoping to build on the momentum and experience from last season’s successful run to the regional tournament.

“Looking back, I think we got our feet wet. We got a good sense of what is coming since none of our current girls have ever been that far into the postseason before,” Scott said. “Just because they now know what that feeling is, they know what they have to work for throughout the entire year rather than kicking into gear around tournament time and deciding then that it’s all or nothing.”

Scott was quick to mention the greatest challenge in the transition from the 2022 season to this year is the loss of All-Ohio performer Ella Payne, who graduated last year.

“Obviously, they are big shoes to fill. We have a couple of players who are stepping up and getting into the setter position and getting the feel of it,” said Scott. “Ella is definitely a loss because she controlled the offense so well, but I think our younger girls are starting to see what they have to do and the expectations that go along with it. They know they have to step up.”

Scott also discussed the possibility of Galion running an offense with more than one setter in the lineup.

“We have multiple lineups as an option right now going into scrimmages,” she said with a smile. “We are looking at both options to decide what is going to work best for us in the long run.”

Scott said that defensively they are working on a few changes in looking to be a little faster on the offensive side.

And while the loss and replacement of the setter position will undoubtedly be an adjustment, one thing that will remain a staple for Galion once again this season is their years-long reputation for returning a lineup of front-row hitters that always makes an impression.

Seniors Hailey Young and Ashley Dyer figure to make their presence known on the Galion side of the net alongside juniors Madelyn Schieber and Jillian Capretta. All four ladies received nods from the MOAC last season for their hard work on the court, and expectations for this season will be no different.

The season ahead will certainly be full of growth for the team and coaches in more ways than one as Scott is also expecting the delivery of her second child close to the first game of the season on Aug. 22, a home match against Bellevue.

“The girls know I won’t be out long,” Scott said. “Thankfully, my coaching staff is experienced and good to go, as are the girls, while I’m out recovering. I won’t miss more than a couple of weeks, even if it means I’m just sitting there on the sidelines coaching from a chair if I have to. I will be coaching as soon as I can.”

