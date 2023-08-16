The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Nature Story Time

Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

Join the Crawford Park District’s Miss Chelsea for a story about Bats. In addition to the story, there will be animal visitors and other activities related to the week’s book. Check out the district’s Facebook page each week for updates on what will be read and who will be visiting! This program will be held inside the Nature Center if it is raining. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org or follow the district on Facebook.

Parks in the Dark

Friday, Aug. 18, at 9 p.m. at Heckert Nature Preserve, 1601 State Route 19.

The parks of the Crawford Park District typically close at dusk, so here is your chance to explore the parks at night! Visitors will use flashlights and ultraviolet lights to explore the prairie and woodlands to see which animals are active at night. From singing treefrogs, to hunting owls, to glowing caterpillars — who knows what will be discovered! Heckert Nature Preserve is located at 1601 State Route 19, west of state Route 602.

Face to Face: Dragonflies

Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Note: This program has been changed from the original time of 2 p.m.

Dragonflies are our fastest insects, reaching speeds of nearly 35 miles per hour! The Crawford Park District invites the public to come meet dragonflies and damselflies up close — visitors will get to touch and hold dragonflies and their nymphs, while learning all about the life cycle of a dragonfly. Then, we’ll use insect nets to go on a dragonfly hunt around the pond and wetland!

Vintage Baseball Game

Saturday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m. at Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Road.

The Crawford Park District is pleased to welcome the Mansfield Independents in a titanic struggle against the German Village 9. The Mansfield Independents Base Ball Club is a vintage baseball club fashioned after the original Mansfield Independents Base Ball Club and plays by 1860s rules. This vintage baseball game will be played in the field west of Unger Barn. Bring a chair and have great time enjoying America’s national past time: Base Ball! Unger Park is located just west of Bucyrus on Bucyrus-Nevada Road.

