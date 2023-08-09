Farm Bureau, SWCD hosting celebration

Richland County Farm Bureau and Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) are hosting a joint annual celebration on Thursday, Sept. 7. The celebration will be held at the Kehoe Center, located at 175 Mansfield Ave. in Shelby, beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

The celebration is open to the public and includes dinner, guest speaker Rev. Paul Lintern, “Richland County is Rich Land,” awards, and organization updates. Reservations are requested by Aug. 24. Reservations may be made at https://richlandswcd.net/.

Farm Bureau members will vote on proposed policies, which direct the programs and activities for the upcoming year, local trustees, and Ohio Farm Bureau annual meeting delegates.

The celebration will also commemorate Richland SWCD’s 75th year and the district being named Ohio’s District of the Year. The Cooperator of the Year and Volunteer of the Year will also be recognized.

Eligible voters may cast their vote for two open Richland SWCD Board supervisor positions from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The candidates are Brian Alt, Rick Novak and Greg Timberlake. Absentee voting begins Aug. 9 and closes Sept. 7 at 12 p.m. at the Richland SWCD office. Visit https://richlandswcd.net/ for election information.

Submitted by the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District.