Kaisey Speck, a graduate of the first class of Galion Early College Academy (GECA), returned to Galion City Schools as a student teacher. Upon graduating from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, this spring, Speck will join the teaching staff of Galion Intermediate School for the upcoming school year.

The GECA program is a unique opportunity for students at Galion High School to earn an associate’s degree in liberal arts from North Central State College while simultaneously earning their high school diploma. The students in this program take a full course load of college courses during their junior and senior years of high school.

“GECA prepared me for my career in education by allowing me to complete two years of my required general education courses before entering a traditional college,” said Speck. “By completing these courses during high school, I felt I was better prepared when entering the classroom since I could put my full attention towards my education-specific classes and the strategies that would strengthen my skills as a teacher.”

Speck recommends current GECA students interested in education “do it even when you might not want to.” She believes the long-term reward — academically and financially — is the real benefit of attending GECA that many current students may not fully realize until they graduate and enroll in college.

The average cost of attending a public four-year university in Ohio is $22,860 per year. For graduates of GECA, that’s an estimated $45,000 in savings. The Galion Early College Academy continues to provide eligible Tigers with the tools and resources they need to pursue their dreams just as Speck has done.

“I pursued a career in education because I always want to be learning and encouraging students to reach their greatest potential. Not only in academics but in their personal lives as well,” said Speck. “The impression my teachers at GECA made on me is the same impression I want to make on my students’ lives. Like my former GECA teachers, I will work toward creating a classroom where all students feel included and feel as if they belong.”

Galion City Schools is excited to see Speck start her new teaching career. Her experience at GECA is encouraging. It is a testament to what the program is able to provide to students.

