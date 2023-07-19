To prioritize the health and wellness of our community, the Area Agency on Aging is happy to announce the launch of Wellness Wednesdays, an initiative that combines the power of wellness with a particular focus on promoting vaccinations. The series, which began on July 12, will create awareness, encourage discussion, and provide access to resources, contributing to the overall health and safety of our older adults and individuals with disabilities.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, inc., in collaboration with Third Street Family Health Services, realizes the importance of vaccinations in protecting our communities. With Wellness Wednesdays, the agency hopes to amplify this message and encourage individuals, focusing on older adults and persons with disabilities, to take charge of their health by getting vaccinated. By partnering with Third Street Family Health Services and community organizations, the agency is creating a platform to educate and address any vaccine-related concerns and empowering people to make informed decisions for their well-being.

Every second Wednesday, Wellness Wednesdays will feature various activities and resources promoting wellness. The events will include informative workshops, classes, and vaccine clinics. These initiatives will provide valuable insights into the benefits of vaccination, addressing common misconceptions and offering an opportunity for individuals to have their questions answered directly by Third Street Family Health Services staff.

“We are excited to launch Wellness Wednesdays to foster wellness within our community,” said Duana Patton, the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging CEO. “By dedicating a specific day to focus on vaccinations and overall well-being, we hope to inspire and empower older adults to make informed choices about their health.”

Wellness Wednesdays will share the importance of vaccines and provide interactive classes emphasizing physical and mental wellness such as exercise, nutrition, and self-care. By offering comprehensive resources and activities, we hope to inspire positive lifestyle changes and encourage individuals to prioritize their overall health and happiness.

Join the agency from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Area Agency on Aging building, located at 2131 Park Avenue West, door 300, in Ontario, as we embark on this transformative journey towards a healthier community. Black Belt Pro Fitness will provide a class at our first Wellness Wednesday. Future dates for Wellness Wednesdays include Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13. Dates and times are subject to change. These events and vaccinations are free, and reservations are not required.

For more information and to stay updated on the upcoming Wellness Wednesdays events, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/aaa5ohio/, or contact Taylor Smith by phone at 567-247-6477 or by email at tfnsmith@aaa5ohio.org.

Submitted by the Area Agency on Aging.