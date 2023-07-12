Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

Pet food/supplies for fines

During the month of July, the Crestline Public Library is accepting pet food and supplies in lieu of a fine. All material must be returned! The value of the pet food/supply must be at least half the value of the fine.

Suggested donations (per Crawford County Humane Society) include Purina dry dog food or Iams dry dog food (not expired), Purina dry or Iams dry kitten food (not expired), bleach, paper towels, Nylabones, Milk-Bones and cat toys.

Get snapping!

The Community Foundation for Crawford County is holding its annual photo contest from now until Friday, July 14. Twelve photographs will be chosen to grace the foundation’s 2022 Gratitude Report/2024 local calendar.

To enter, photos must represent people, places and/or things in Crawford County, be taken by a Crawford County resident, and have an accompanying factoid about the picture.

Past submissions not yet used in a calendar will also be considered.

To enter, send photos, along with an accompanying factoid about the picture, along with the name of the person who took the photo to lisa@cfcrawford.org.

Upcoming events at library

The Crestline Public Library Summer Reading Program “All Together Now” is now underway for all age levels. Participants are eligible for weekly prizes, and a grand prize at the end of the program.

Programs for the children include: July 14 – Lindsay Garrett, a zoo keeper at the Cincinnati Zoo, will present “It’s Zoo Time” at 3 p.m.; July 18 – Jim Kleefeld presents the “Magic of Friendship” at 10 a.m.; July 25 – Mr. Puppet returns at 10 a.m.; Aug. 1 – Program wrap up with fun stations and prizes for the summer reading program.

Adult/Teen Programs include: Today – Marine naturalist and marine biology major Holden Gabriel will discuss the affect of PBCs (highly carcinogenic chemical compounds) on the animals in the oceans at 4 p.m.; Today – Yoga with Kay at 6 p.m., bring yoga mat (cost involved); July 18 – Blanket Craft, Kerrie Zeuch will teach how to make tie blankets at 6 p.m.; July 19 – Yoga with Kay at 6 p.m., bring yoga mat (cost involved); July 25 – Astronomer Dan Everly will discuss the eclipse coming across Ohio in April 2024 at 7 p.m., and eclipse glasses will be given out on a first come, first served basis; July 26 – Yoga with Kay at 6 p.m., bring yoga mat (cost involved); and Aug. 1 – Movie Night to end the program at 5:30 p.m. (“Beaches” will be shown, and a snack will be provided).

