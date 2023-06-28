The Galion Public Library presents a Coffee & Coloring event from 2 to 4 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at Three Bean Coffee House. Courtesy | Galion Public Library

Summer is not yet halfway through, and the Galion Public Library continues to host an array of fun activities geared toward children, teens and families.

So far, leadership is pleased with the progress.

Lexie Ferguson is the new youth services librarian. She began in early March and is thankful for Nancy Foss and Chloe Klepatzki, who serve as her assistants.

“We are super excited for all the different things we are doing this summer,” Ferguson said. “Everyone has done a fantastic job getting the program running and making sure things run smoothly. I am really thankful for all the help I have been getting from Nancy and Chloe.”

On top of coordinating the summer library program, Ferguson also visits schools, has taken up Anime Club, LEGO Club, and Teen Advisory meetings, as well as her new Saturday program called Tinkering Time, where kids test their creativity and problem-solving skills in different activities.

Foss leads Story Time on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings for children ages 5 and under, as well as makes school visits and holds pop-up programs like “Painting with Nancy” for younger children.

Klepatzki runs an assortment of ongoing monthly teen programs, such as Teen Game Night and a new Teen Hangout program, while sponsoring teen and junior Dungeons and Dragons clubs.

“I absolutely love hanging out and providing a space for teens to enjoy playing video games,” Klepatzki explained. “We play these games on our own library Nintendo Switch, which has been funded by our wonderful Friends of the Galion Public Library. It is really amazing to see teens connect and become friends through the programs we provide here at GPL.”

Nico Cross, who’s served as adult services coordinator for seven months, keeps busy organizing the adult Summer Reading Program and other programs, such as craft nights; Bingo! for Books; poetry reading; caffeinated cards at Three Bean Coffee House Uptowne; an adult Spelling Bee; and various pop-up events.

He recently added a soprano ukulele to the library’s collection, and Cross is offering free beginner to intermediate level lessons to anyone 13 and older with a Galion Public Library card.

“We’ve continued to host our bi-monthly Bingo! for Books program, which has seen an increase in attendance this year,” Cross said. “Patrons have told me that the comedy I bring makes Bingo more fun to play; the snacks are a plus, too.”

He says that while they began with 15 people attending in December, that number nearly doubled by June. The next Bingo! for Books gathering is Aug. 21.

Inside the library, the theme for the Children’s/Teen Summer Library Program (SLP) is “All Together Now,” focusing on kindness, friendship and unity. Children who sign up this year are given a reading buddy and a collection of tasks to complete to earn food, books and toys.

Teens participate by filling out a reading log, asking questions about programs and attending them, getting creative, or recommending something. In turn, they earn tickets for a grand prize drawing. Nearly 300 participants already have signed up. The grand prizes for the children’s SLP are fun prize jars, while grand prizes for the teens are prize jars and a scooter.

Upstairs, the Adult Summer Reading Program theme is “Together with Kindness,” embodying the same ideas as downstairs. Adults participate by completing books or participating in Bingo games to earn tickets for weekly prize drawings consisting of gift cards and coupons donated by local businesses. All tickets will be combined for the grand prize drawing July 31 for a Kindle Paperwhite and a collection of other goodies.

Galion Public Library, which began as a log cabin now situated at Heise Park, has been located at 123 N. Market St. since back in 1904.

Contact the library via phone at 419-468-3203 or email nico@galionlibrary.org for more information.

A.J. Kaufman is a correspondent for the Galion Inquirer.