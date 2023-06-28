SHELBY — At the June Pioneer Career and Technology Center Board of Education meeting, the following actions were adopted:

• Approved temporary appropriations for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

• Approved medical, dental, vision, and life insurance rates.

• Approved local professional development committee as follows: Molly Belcik, Anne Kurtzman, and Matt Parr, July 1 through June 30, 2026.

• Approved administrators as evaluators for Ohio Teacher Evaluation System (OTES).

• Approved Clay Frye as an evaluator for the Ohio Teacher Evaluation Program.

• Approved Greg Nickoli and Clay Frye as evaluators for Ohio Principal’s Evaluation System (OPES).

• Approved Crawford County Local Interagency for the 2023-2024 school year.

• Approved work site agreement with Richland County Summer Youth Employment Program.

• Approved Mid-State Multimedia Group Agreement for Marketing for 2023-2024.

• Approved North Central Ohio Media Group Agreement for Marketing for 2023-2024

• Adopted resolution for calamity day alternative make-up plan for the 2023-2024 school year.

• Approved discontinuation of District Blended Learning for the 2023-2024 school year.

• Approved contract addendum to Adult Education contract with Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

The board accepted the following donations:

• Linda Bender, from Altrusa International Foundation (Mansfield), made a donation. $75 is to be deposited into the Horticulture Career Tech Program’s Rotary account to be used for educational supplies in the Horticulture Program.

• Greg Dodge (Shelby) donated various tools at a value of $30 to be used in the Construction Program.

• Shantdh Fry (Bucyrus) donated 115 tubes of Matrix SoColor, two swatches books, and five bottles of developer with an estimated value of $600 to be used for educational purposes in the Cosmetology Lab.

• Alex Goff (Park National Bank, Mansfield) donated $500 to sponsor Summer Camp 2023 T-shirts for June Summer Camp.

• Charles Kaylor (Willard) donated drill bits, blind hole spotters, alien wrenches and precision measuring tools, and layout tools with a value of $4,000. These tools will be used in the Precision Tech Program.

• Karl Maglott (Gorman Rupp Employees Civic Fund, Mansfield) donated $200 for Pioneer’s STEM Summer Camp.

• Dawn Wright-Smith (Blackbaud Giving Fund, Charleston, South Carolina) donated $65 to be deposited in the Pioneer Alumni Endowment fund and used for annual student scholarships.

• Approved student participation in competitive events as follows: FCCLA National Conference in Denver, Colorado (Shelby students), and FFA Officer’s Retreat at Hocking Hills (Wynford students).

• Accepted the resignation of Kyle Burns, intervention specialist.

• Approved employment of certificated personnel as follows: Gabriel Kennedy, social studies instructor, one-year contract beginning with the 2023-2024 school year; and Preston Foy, intervention specialist, one-year contract beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.

• Approved stipend contracts for certificated personnel are as follows: Google Level 1 Educator Certification for Kathleen Fiske, Amanda Giessner, Jeremiah Howe, Emma Jenkins and Jenifer Stewart.

• Approved Making Schools Work Summer Conference (July 18-20), Summer Camp (June 12-15) and bus driver in-service stipends for Aug. 1 in-service.

• Approved employment of Classified personnel as follows: Jerry Mingus, in-school detention aide, and Karen Rowe, distribution sales associate/bus driver.

• Approved change in meeting date and time for the July 2023 board meeting to Wednesday, July 12, at 6 p.m. in the Pioneer Board of Education Conference room.

• Adopted resolution to purchase a school bus as a single source procurement.

Submitted by Janet Kehres.