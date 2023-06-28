As the Galion City School District welcomes a new superintendent, Dr. Jeffery Hartmann, other key administrators will transition to new roles within the district as well.

Galion Intermediate School Principal Jacqueline Robbeloth will transition to literacy coordinator, a district administrator role focusing on literacy. Robbeloth’s passion for improving literacy outcomes for students is undeniable. The district is confident her leadership will continue to make positive improvements in that area.

As a result of Robbeloth’s transition, Kayla Heimann, the current assistant principal of Galion Primary, will become the new principal of Galion Intermediate. Heimann’s leadership style, knowledge of the district, and strong relationships with students and staff make her the ideal candidate for this critical role.

Sam Staton, the current assistant principal of Galion Middle School, will be taking on a new role as the assistant principal of Galion Primary. Staton’s experience and dedication to student success will undoubtedly have a positive impact on GPS.

Julie Theodore-Murphy will become the assistant principal at Galion Middle School following Staton’s move to GPS. Theodore-Murphy served for 30 years in the neighboring Crestline Exempted Village School District, working for many years as the principal of Crestline Elementary. Thereafter, she decided to join the staff at Galion as a middle school teacher. Theodore-Murphy’s experience investing in students, academic data, teacher preparation, and professional development will be invaluable to Galion Middle School.

Leigh Ann Patterson will join the district as the new assistant principal for Galion Intermediate School. Coming from the Ontario Local School District, Patterson looks forward to building upon students’ strengths and increasing their confidence.

These administrators are dedicated leaders that have guided each school through challenging times, working with students and families to create a positive school experience for Galion Tigers.

“We are excited to see these administrators move into their new roles,” said current Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. “Their dedication to student success will only continue to build upon the strong educational foundation that exists at our district.”

Submitted by Galion City Schools.