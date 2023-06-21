CRESTLINE — The fourth annual Crestline Freedom Celebration will take place on July 3 at the Central Park Gazebo with the rain date scheduled for July 5.

The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. with VFW Post 2920 presenting the colors and raising the American flag. Mayor Linda Horning-Pitt will give the welcome, followed by Baker 47 performing at the gazebo.

The Crestline Community Development Team (CCDT), the organizer of the event, will have various ice cream options available for sale. Proceeds go right back to the community through CCDT projects. Adult beverages will be sold, cash only, outside of The Hub. Food and treat options include Triple D Concessions at the corner of Union and Seltzer streets, LL’s Squeeze and Freeze, The Vintage, and Checker’s Pizza.

Children can enjoy face painting, free patriotic crafts provided by CCDT, and games set up by New Vision Church of God Prophecy. A dunk tank will be set up and cornhole boards will be available for public use.

Contests begin at 7 p.m. with the patriotic bike contest, sponsored by The Vintage. Age groups are 4 years and younger, 5-7 years old, 8-10 years old, and 11-12 years old. The lineup is on Seltzer Street in front of the gazebo.

The Red, White, and Blue Dog Costume Contest, sponsored by Susan’s Doggy Spa, will start at 7:30 p.m. on Seltzer Street in front of the gazebo. First place will win a free service from Susan’s Doggy Spa and second place will receive 50% off a service.

The Crestline Noon Lions Club is sponsoring a patriotic golf cart contest starting at 8 p.m. Lineup will be located on Seltzer Street in front of the gazebo.

CCDT will also sell 50/50 raffle tickets throughout the event. The downtown event ends at 9 p.m. when the 50/50 winner is drawn.

Fireworks will begin around 10 p.m. at the old Hutson Stadium, sponsored by the Crestline Lions Club. The stadium will be closed to the public.

“The Crestline comeback is truly moving Crestline forward. God has blessed Crestline with wonderful community members who put in the effort to make great events like this happen,” said Courtney Moody, CCDT member. “This event was also made possible with support from the Crestline Railroad Community Center and VFW Post 2920.”

Submitted by the Crestline Community Development Team.