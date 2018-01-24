Crawford County BDD benefits from Ohio Mutual Insurance Group’s effort

BUCYRUS — Each year, Ohio Mutual Insurance Group associates find a way to give back to the community before the year’s end, whether it be through donations or volunteer work.

This year, the Commercial Lines Underwriting group from Ohio Mutual chose to donate their time and money to The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The Commercial Lines Underwriting team spent two days with the Board of Development Disabilities faculty, and helping out around our facilities. On Dec. 11, members of the Ohio Mutual team read Christmas stories to five classrooms at Fairway Schools. They also donated several books to the school. On Dec. 14, the Commercial Lines Underwriting team partnered with the Abounding Arts program and helped craft glass bottle snowmen and create hand-painted gift tags with stamped sayings on each one.

“We are very grateful for the donation of time the wonderful people at Ohio Mutual provided as they read books to our preschool classes and helped individuals create art in our adult services program,” said Court Sturts, superintendent of the CCBDD. “It’s great to see the community embrace and hang out with individuals with developmental disabilities. We were truly blessed by Ohio Mutual’s participation and we look forward to future opportunities.”

M“It was rewarding to visit the classrooms, interact with the children and those in the Abounding Arts program,” said Melinda Teynor, the Ohio Mutual Commercial Lines service center manager. “Anytime we can get out of the office and help our community is time well spent, and I am thankful we had this opportunity.”

Also, the Ohio Mutual Commercial Underwriting team raised $410 to donate to the CCBDD’s technology needs, specifically in our Fairway Schools.

“We had a wonderful time volunteering and learning more about the CCBDD, and we hope to continue partnering with them in the future,” Teynor said.

