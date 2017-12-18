Win a house for $100 in Crestline raffle

Top prize in St. Joseph Catholic Church reverse raffle is a home

CRESTLINE — How about a $100 chance to win a house as a Christmas present for a loved one.

St. Joseph Church in Crestline is giving away a home. Its “Keys in Crestline” fundraiser has started. All proceeds from this innovative fundraiser will support the St. Joseph Capital Campaign.

Only 650 reverse raffle tickets — at $100 a ticket — will be sold for a chance to win this fully-remodeled house or other cash prizes of $1,000, $500 or $100.

Home ownership can become a reality through this fundraiser. Participants will be supporting St. Joseph. This unique raffle also is an effort to beautify Crestline and to encourage local home ownership.

The “Keys in Crestline” house, 528 N. Columbus St., includes: three bedrooms, one bath, new roofing, new flooring, new carpeting, new kitchen with appliances, new bathroom, new paint, remodeled garage and basement with lots of storage.

Three open house are scheduled for the public to take a look at the house: Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, 1-3 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 14, noon to 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, from noon to 2 p.m.

The drawing and a celebration is planned Saturday, April 28, 2018 at the St. Joseph Convocation Center. Cash prizes for second and third place, to last ticket, will be drawn. Every 10th ticket drawn wins $100 back. The raffle starts at 6 p.m. and you do not have to be at the drawing to win.

Ticket bearer must be 18 years of age or older and the winner is responsible for taxes.

Tickets may be purchased at: St. Joseph Parish Office, 419-683-2015; Sacred Heart of Bethlehem, 419-342-2256; Dzugan Real Estate Services, 419-683-3100; Holcker Hardware, 419-683-2492; Depot Deli, 419-405-4105.

St. Joseph Capital Campaign Funds will be used to maintain the exterior of the church, restore the stain-glassed windows and storm windows and upgrade the parish heating system. For information, visit stjosephcrestline.org.

