Preliminary site plan for Ohio 598 development approved

Sleep Inn development could eventually include a grocery

GALION — The work that goes into getting a parcel of land ready for annexation and development is immense, and filled with hundreds of details and lots of meetings and drafts and drawings.

During a special Tuesday meeting of the Galion Planning Commission, commission members considered a preliminary site plan for the development of acreage adjacent to the Sleep Inn near Ohio 598 and Brandt Road.

Already, a Valero 24Store is planned.

But the hotel and Valero are just the start of what might soon be coming to Galion.

While no details have been released about future tenants of the site being developed by Niss-Properties Galion, there is some excitement about possibilities that include another restaurant, more retail sites and possibly some type of grocery enterprise.

At the Nov. 28 Galion City Council meeting, members took action that will soon result in the annexation of about 4 acres of property in the area. That annexation and land donation is paving the way for the development, which is the reason behind the site plan being pondered Tuesday.

In March, Mayor Tom O’Leary reported at a city council meeting that Valero is planning on opening a 24Store and service plaza north of the new Sleep Inn, between Brandt Road and U.S. 30. A small sign in the area is where the new plaza will be built. A construction timeline has not been finalized, but the city is hopeful that it starts early in 2018.

At Tuesday’s special meeting, the site plan for Valero and other acreage in the subdivision was discussed.

There was talk of frontages and curb cuts and access points and electric, water and sewer service. Members of the planning commission; along with Mayor Tom O’Leary; City of Galion Law Director Thomas Palmer; City Engineer Lynn McKeever; city building inspector Bob Johnston; Gary Frankhouse, executive director of The Crawford Partnership; and city council member Gail Baldinger also discussed the amount of area needed for semi trucks and trailers road construction, exits and entrances and more.

Tuesday night’s meeting was just the latest of several meetings having to do with the subdivision development. In the end, the preliminary plan was approved, without any changes. It will be finalized and brought before the planning commission within a few days and with a goal of being approved by city council before before the end of the year.

Sleep Inn, Valero subdivision could eventually include some type of grocery