Thursday’s beef and noodle dinner at Galion Christ UMC a fundraiser for hurricane relief

GALION — Christ United Methodist Church members are hoping for the biggest turnout yet for one of their traditional been and noodle dinners.

“Typically, we’ll feed 175 to 200 people,” said Leo Burlingame, who on Monday was the head of two crews making homemade noodoes. “We’re going to have enough noodles for 400 this time.”

The home-made beef and noodle dinner is this coming Thursday, Oct. 5, at Christ United Methodist Church, 130 E. Walnut St. Dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and carryout will be available. You don’t have to call ahead for carryout, because take-out orders will be put together as they are ordered.

The menu also includes green beans, applesauce and bread, and cake for dessert. Dinner costs $7 for anyone age 12 and older, $4 for ages 7 to 11 and kids six and younger can eat for free.

Additional donations will be accepted. Come and enjoy good food, good fellowship, and an opportunity to help those who have been affected by the recent hurricanes. For more information, call the church office at 479-468-1504

On Monday, a group of more than 20 volunteers used 40 pounds of flour, 13 dozen eggs, multiple pasta rollers, several feet of counter space and more than half a dozen table tops to make noodles. In fact, they were so fast, they finished a half hour before a photographer from the Galion Inquirer showed up to take photos.

“We’ve used the same recipe for years,” Burlingame said. “It was used at St. Mark’s before the two congregations merged.”

In a perfect world, the church will sell out it’s 2017 noodle supply on Thursday by 6 p.m. The more noodles they sell, the more money the church can give to charity. The proceeds from this dinner is going to hurricane relief efforts and will be handled by the United Methodist Committee on Relief.

“There’s no fee with UNCOR, so 100 percent of what we make will be used for hurricane relief,” Burlingame said.

But as adept and church volunteers have gotten at making noodles, they know 40 pounds of flour and 13 dozen eggs won’t make enough noodles to feed 400 people.

“We also had 30 pounds of noodles donated,” Burlingame said.

“Mrs. Miller’s Homemade Noodles,” said church member and noodle-maker Rod Vose. “They were very eager to help. They do a lot of events like this.”

Mrs. Miller’s Homemade Noodles home-made noodles are made by an Amish family in Fredericksburg. You can learn more about them on their Facebook page.

Use the Walnut Street entrance of the church and the cafeteria in the basement is handicap accessible.

Lots of helping hands were busy Monday at Christ United Methodist Church making home-made noodles for Thursday

