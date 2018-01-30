VITA of Crawford County offering free tax return assistance

BUCYRUS — The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program offers free tax preparation and e-filing of Federal Tax and State Tax returns, including Ohio School District taxes, and assistance with Bucyrus City Tax Returns, to low-to moderate income ($53,930 or less) people who qualify. Certified volunteers receive training to help prepare basic tax returns and are qualified to prepare the forms and schedules within the scope of the VITA program.

The Bucyrus VITA Site is located in the Bucyrus City Water Maintenance Dept. building in Bucyrus at 2037 Marion Road, across from the First Nazarene Church, and next to the Chevrolet dealership. Assistance is available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from Feb. 5 through April 11, by appointments only. To schedule an appointment, call the Crawford County Council on Aging at 419-562-3050 or toll free 800-589-7853.