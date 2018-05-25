Galion’s Gwinner, Myers headed for Columbus, state track meet

LEXINGTON — Day 1 at the Division II regional track meet in Lexington was a success for Galion as Marisa Gwinner and Kerrigan Myers took to the high jump area against stiff competition, looking to punch their tickets to the state meet next weekend at the Ohio State University.

Myers got things started for the Lady Tigers, easily clearing the starting height of 4 feet, 8 inches as well as 4-10. In stepped Gwinner who handled 4-10 and 5-0 with ease. At 5 feet, 2 inches, both Myers and Gwinner cleared the height to qualify for the state meet. Myers was done for the day and off to run preliminaries in the 100-meter hurdles, where she secured a Saturday’s finals with a fourth-place finish. Gwinner failed to clear 5-4, and finished third.

In the 100-hurdles, both Myers and Samantha Comer were in action with hopes of reaching Saturday afternoon’s finals. After the two heats were ran, Myers qualified with the third fastest time, as well as a new school record, of 15.04 seconds. Comer clocked in at 15.49, good for the sixth fastest time and a trip to the finals.

Myers continued her busy Thursday when she was joined by Jalyn Oswald, Brooklyn Cosey and Gwinner in the 4×100-meter relay. Oswald got things started for Galion and Gwinner wrapped the race as the Lady Tigers qualified for finals with the second fastest time in the field, 49.70 seconds.

Galion’s final preliminary event on the girls side would see Myers in action once more, this time in the 200-meter dash. With a time of 26.16 seconds, she secured her spot in Saturday’s finals, finishing fourth.

On Saturday, Myers will be in action in her remaining three events and, along with the 4×100-relay team, will be working toward a state berth. They will be joined by Sari Conner in the 800-meter run, Bri Streib in the discus and Gwinner in the long jump.

For the Tigers’ boys team, two relay squads and one individual qualifier for Saturday, and will join Braxton Tate, who is running in the 3,200.

Tanner Crisman, Colbey Fox, Kalib Griffin and Takoda Crisman clocked in with a time of 43.79 in the 4×100-relay, qualifying for finals at fifth in the field. In the 4×400-meter relay, Gage Lackey, Takoda Crisman, Fox and Jacob Williams came together to take seventh, with a qualifying time of 3:29.51.

Takoda Crisman also will be in the finals Saturday in the 200 ,after qualifying in fifth place, 22.57.

Unfortunately, the Tigers’ 4×200-relay team of Isaiah Alsip, Tanner and Takoda Crisman and Fox did not advancing after some handoff troubles caused them to not finish the race. In the 400-meter dash, Harrison Ivy’s hamstring injury seemed to return. His time 52.20 seconds, good for 10th place.

On Saturday field events begin at 11:30 a.m. with the finals in the running events beginning shortly after.

Kerrigan Myers and Coach Moore http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_IMG_4008.jpgKerrigan Myers and Coach Moore Sam Comer http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_IMG_4040.jpgSam Comer Colbey Fox to Tanner Crisman http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_IMG_4059.jpgColbey Fox to Tanner Crisman

Four individuals, three relays qualify for regional finals

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com