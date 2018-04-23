Tigers sweep boys, girls title at Crawford County Meet

GALION — Galion’s boys and girls track teams ran away with both team titles at Friday’s Crawford County Track and Field meet at Heise Park.

In the girls meet, the Lady Tigers bolted away from the competition to capture their seventh consecutive county championship. Galion won nine individual event and two relay events en route to 204 points. Colonel Crawford was second with118, followed by: 3. Bucyrus- 75; 4. Buckeye Central- 50; 5. Wynford- 43 and 6. CRESTLINE- 29.

The boys title race was a bit tighter, but the Tigers still won, besting Colonel Crawford

Over on the boys side, the Galion squad found themselves in a bit of a closer contest but emerged victorious over runner 188.5-156.5; Bucyrus was third with 74 points, followed by: 4. Wynford- 70; 5. CRESTLINE- 30 and 6. Buckeye Central- 2.

The Tigers claimed eight individual event wins on the day Friday en route to their fourth consecutive county team title.

Seniors Marisa Gwinner, Bri Streib and Kerrigan Myers, would highlight Galion’s girls success, each winning two individual titles.

Gwinner left her mark,clearing 5-feet, 4 inches to win the high jump and leaping 15 feet, 11 inches to win the long jump. Gwinner is a four-time champion in both events.

Streib won the shot put for a fourth straight season with a heave of 34 feet, 7¾ inches and claimed her second straight title in the discus with a toss of 125 feet, 6 inches.

Myers won the 100-meter dash in 12.73 seconds and the 200 in 26.99.

Junior Sari Conner defended her county title in the 800-meter run — and is now a three-time champion — in 2:30.52; Mia Brannon won the pole vault at a height of 8 feet; and Samantha Comer took the title in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.82 seconds.

Galion would also win the 4 x 200 and 4 x 100-relays.

Other placers for Galion were: 4 x 800-relay, 2nd; 4×400-relay, 2nd; Myers- 100-hurdles, 2nd; Gwinner- 100, 3rd; Teresa House- 1600, 2nd; Airyona Nickels- 1600, 6th and 3200, 3rd; Mara Winbigler- 400, 3rd; Kaitlin Bailey- 400, 4th; Comer- 300-hurdles, 2nd and high jump, 6th; Brooklyn Cosey- 300-hurdles, 4th; Alison Longwell- 200, 5th; Murissa Windbigler- 3200, 5th; Anna Court- discus, 2nd and shot put, 6th; Jalyn Oswald- long jump, 3rd and Kayla Hardy- pole vault, 2nd.

Colonel Crawford had one individual champion and one relay champion. Ally Hocker won the 3,200-meter run 13:16.15. The Eagles’ 4 x 800 relay team outran Galion by more than 30 seconds, with a winning time of 10:56.73.

Caitlin Harley was the only champion for Crestline, winning the 1,600 in 5:58.54.

Other placements for the Lady Eagles and Lady Bulldogs were: CC: 4×2-relay, 4th; 4×1-relay, 2nd; 4×4-relay, 5th; Cassidy Vogt- 100-hurdles, 3rd, 300-hurdles, 3rd and long jump, 4th; Reegyn Goyer- 100, 2nd and 200, 4th; Courtney Britt- 1600, 3rd; Katie Hopkins- 1600, 5th; Theresa Dzugan- 400, 5th; Kari Teglovic- 800, 4th; Hannah Willacker- 800, 6th; Alison Manko- 3200, 2nd and pole vault, 6th; Jilliane Gregg- discus, 3rd; Pierce Krassow- discus, 6th and shot put, 2nd; Drew Krassow- high jump, 2nd; Lydia Feik- shot put, 5th and Sarah Campbell- pole vault, 2nd. Crestline: 4×2, 6th; 4×1, 3rd; 4×4, 4th; Alex Miller- 100, 5th; Hannah Delong- 400, 6th; Ivy Stewart- 300-hurdles, 6th and long jump, 5th and Harley- 800, 5th.

In the boys meet, Galion senior Takoda Crisman won three individual events to collect 30 points. Crisman began his day by winning the 100 in 11.25 seconds, successfully defended his title from a season ago. In a photo finish, Crisman nipped Wynford’s Alizhah Watson in 400 in 51.64. In the 200, he edged teammate Colbey Fox in 23.03 seconds. Fox time was 23.29 seconds.

Braxton Tate won two titles: the 1,600 in 4:46.11 and in the 3,200 in 10:29.13. Isaiah Alsip won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.59 and Tanner Crisman won the 300-meter hurdles in 43.47. Mason Weldon won the shot put for the Tigers, with a throw 47 feet, 3¼ inches to beat teammate Noah Atkinson, throw 44 feet, 1¾ inches.

Also placing for Galion Friday: 4×200, 3rd; 4×100, 4th; Gage Lackey- 110-hurdles, 6th, high jump, 2nd and long jump, 4th; Fox- 100, 3rd, 4oo, 3rd; Nate Eckert- 1,600, 3rd and 800, 3rd; Alsip- 300-hurdles, 2nd; Brayden Horn- 3,200, 6th; Atkinson- discus, 3rd; Weldon- discus, 5th; Brayden Eckels- high jump, 4th; Tanner Crisman- long jump, 5th and pole vault, 3rd and Ben Alstadt- pole vault, 5th.

The boys team from Colonel Crawford claimed four individual event wins and swept all four relay races on the day.

Crawford outlasted Galion in the 4×8-relay to start the day; 9:25.96 to Galion’s 9:40.18. In the 4×200-relay, the Eagles won in 1:33.94. Over in the 4×100-relay, Crawford won in 44.65. To wrap the relay victories, the Eagles 4×400 team won in 3:43.39 to beat Galion, (3:45.54). Braxton James won the 800 in 2:10.25. The other three individual wins for the runner-up Eagles came in field events, starting with an effort of 6-feet, 2 inches by high jump champion Harley Shaum. Jonah Studer won the boys discus (126 feet, 3 inches) and Kaleb Landin cleared 12 feet to win the pole vault.

Other Eagles and Bulldogs placements were: Eagles: Jacob Rahm- 110-hurdles, 3rd and 300-hurdles, 6th; Zack Moritz- 110-hurdles, 5th; Wade Hopkins- 1600, 2nd and 3200, 2nd; Brody Martin- 400, 4th; Dylan David- 300-hurdles, 4th and high jump, 6th; Alex Mutchler- 800, 4th and pole vault, 2nd; Colton Rowland- 200, 4th; Seth Carman- 200, 6th and long jump, 3rd; Alex Lawson- 3200, 4th; Drake Delong- discus, 2nd and Owin Seevers- long jump, 2nd. Bulldogs: 4×2, 4th; 4×1, 5th; 4×4, 4th; Max Anatra-110-hurdles, 2nd and 300-hurdles, 5th; Garrisen Almanson- 100, 6th; Logan Parrella- discus, 6th and shot put, 4th and Alec Sipes- pole vault, 4th.

Both Eagles teams finish second

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com