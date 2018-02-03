Northmor wrestlers headed to state duals tournament

Knights take to the mats Feb. 11 at Ohio State’s St. John Arena

COLUMBUS — Northmor beat Bishop Hartley on Wednesday 42-27; and then defeated Buckeye Local 57-21 to advance to the Feb. 11 State Dual Team Tournament Quarterfinals at St. John Arena on the campus of The Ohio State University.

The doors for the tournament are set to open at 10 a.m. with the wrestling set to begin at 11 a.m. Matchup for the quarterfinals have not yet been announced. For information, visit the tournaments information page at: http://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Wrestling/Wrestling-2017-18/2018-OHSAA-Team-Wrestling-State-Tournament-Coverage. St. John Arena is on Woody Hayes Drive in Columbus

After dropping the 106- and 113-pound weight class matches via tech fall and a major decision, Austin Amens got Northmor on the board by winning his 120-pound matchup by major decision, 10-0. Gavin Ramos earned his first of two pinfalls of the night in the 126-pound class, pinning Hartley’s Cody Ihm in just 34 seconds. Eli Davis picked won by forfeit 132, his first of two on the evening and Aaron Kitts (138) pinned Brody Halenar in 1:04.

A loss by Tony Martinez in the 145-pound weight class didn’t deter Northmor, as Justin Kitts won via major decision at 152, 9-1. The Becker brothers picked up a pair of wins at 160 and 170 by forfeit and major decision (12-3), respectively.

Three more loses came in the 182, 195 and 220-pound weight classes, two of which were by Northmor forfeits (195 and 220). Tyson Moore, the Knights’ wrestler at 285, picked up the first of two forfeit victories on the night.

Advancing to the finals, Northmor would meet up with Buckeye Local. The Panthers earned their rite to face the Knights by defeating Newcomerstown 42-40.

The Knights’ Manny Hielman would bounce back in the 106-pound weight class to pick up a pinfall victory over the Panthers’ Caleb Bonar in 43 seconds. Also picking up a win after a loss was Northmor’s Dale Brocwell at 113, who pinned his Buckeye Local opponent in 2:47. Amens lost a 7-1 decision at 120 before Ramos pinned Buckeye Local’s Travis Light in 26 seconds. Ramos’ win would spark a streak of wins in seven consecutive weight classes for Northmor. Davis (132) won via forfeit, Aaron Kitts pinned his foe at 138 (0:17) and Martinez earned a split on the day after a pinfall victory in 16 seconds at 145 pounds.

Conan Becker, wrestling at 152, pinned Skylar Hatten in 48 seconds. Conor Becker, at 160-pounds, earned a 4-0 decision . Kyle Price won his 170-pound match via forfeit, as did Moore at 285. Northmor forfeited the 182, 195 and 220-pound matches vs. Buckeye Local.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com