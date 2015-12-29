Ohio fire deaths rise in 2015

SAFETY TIPS
Some ways you can stay safe as the winter continues:
· Dispose of real Christmas trees when they become dry.
· Check holiday lights as you take them down. Dispose of any frayed or non-working stands.
· Plug space heaters directly into the wall.
· Do not overload electrical outlets or extension cords.
· Space heaters need space. Keep flammable objects at least three feet from any heat source.
· Turn heaters off when you leave a room.
· Do not use the kitchen oven range to heat your home.
· Install a smoke alarm on each level of the home, inside and outside of each bedroom.
· Have a fire escape plan with two ways out.
Ohio fire officials are using the end of the year to remind residents about the dangers of fires, especially during the winter months.
State Fire Marshal Fire Prevention Chief Frank Conway said Tuesday during a press conference in Columbus that 117 people died in fires this year in Ohio, up from 115 in 2014.
Last year, there were two fire deaths in Crawford County, one in Richland County and none in Morrow and Knox counties.
“We are making progress with the Safe & Sound campaign. Since it kicked off in October, fire deaths decreased by 33 percent,” Conway said. “However, even one fire death is too many, so we will continue our fire prevention push into 2016.”
He added that officials will continue the Safe & Sound public awareness campaign to help better inform the public.
“All Ohioans can help protect themselves from a fire,” Conway said. “Making sure there are no fire risks in your home and having working smoke alarms and a fire escape plan can help you and your family stay safe. I encourage everyone to make it a New Year’s resolution to be fire safe in 2016.”
