Ohio fire deaths rise in 2015

SAFETY TIPS

Some ways you can stay safe as the winter continues:

· Dispose of real Christmas trees when they become dry.

· Check holiday lights as you take them down. Dispose of any frayed or non-working stands.

· Plug space heaters directly into the wall.

· Do not overload electrical outlets or extension cords.

· Space heaters need space. Keep flammable objects at least three feet from any heat source.

· Turn heaters off when you leave a room.

· Do not use the kitchen oven range to heat your home.

· Install a smoke alarm on each level of the home, inside and outside of each bedroom.

· Have a fire escape plan with two ways out.