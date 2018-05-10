Galion’s Kyle Bowen sentenced to 20 years for rape, sexual battery

BUCYRUS — A Galion resident will spend the next 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from the sexual molestation of three young girls.

Kyle Bowen, age 30, appeared in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday morning to face Judge Sean Leuthold, as well as his oldest victim.

Bowen pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery and one count of rape, a second-degree felony. He will be required to register as a Tier 3 sex offender upon his release.

Prior to sentencing, Judge Sean Leuthold heard statements from the prosecution team, one of the victims and court-appointed defense attorney James Mayer III.

After a description and explanation of charges by Leuthold, Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Hoovler was the first to speak.

“Crimes against children are the worst crimes that we deal with,” he said. “The innocence and the vulnerability of children is something we must preserve.”

Hoovler then took a moment to address the now 14-year-old victim, who was present in the courtroom.

“You will overcome this,” he said. “You are an incredible young lady. This was not your fault. I am so thankful that you stood up not only for yourself, but for (the other victims).”

Hoovler then turned his attention to Bowen.

“Mr. Bowen, I have listened to phone calls you have made from jail, and the lies that you keep telling yourself. Here’s the reality. This is your fault. You are the sole one responsible for what happened to these three little girls,” Hoovler said.

Next to speak was the 14-year-old.

“I was 7 years old when Mr. Bowen first touched me,” she stated. “Everything he did to me eventually got worse. I felt trapped.

“There was a point where I wanted to die. I just wasn’t comfortable with telling anybody what was happening,” she said.

She went on to say that a couple of years after the abuse started, she told someone, who in turn called her a liar. The victim also detailed abuse at the hands of the person she confided in, but remained quiet about the abuse.

That silence ended in the late summer of 2017, when another victim told her that Bowen was also sexually abusing her.

This prompted the older child to confide in a friend, who then went with her to the guidance counselor at Galion Middle School. Bowen was arrested later that day.

“It’s ending today, and I am very grateful to be here,” the 14-year-old said.

Upon completion of the victim’s statement, Judge Leuthold asked for her to be removed from the courtroom for a few minutes in order for him to read details of Bowen’s confession so that it would be on the record of the sentencing.

Leuthold read aloud how Bowen admitted various aspects of his molestation of the girls to creating a “game” with the girls based upon his abuse.

“What we have in this case is the systematic molestation of children you were supposed to protect Mr. Bowen,” said Leuthold. “Anything less than 20 years would demean the pain that this children went through.”

Leuthold continued, praising the 14-year-old for coming forward, while further shaming Bowen” And I will say this. This child is as courageous as you are cowardly.”