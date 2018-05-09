Primary voters support Crestline, Wynford school levies

BUCYRUS — Primary election voters in Crawford County were feeling magnanimous Tuesday, passing all three school levies before them.

In Crawford and Richland counties, voters approved a Crestline school district renewal levy by a vote of 367-336. The 10-mill, 5-year levy is intended to raise $759,000 annually for operating costs.

These votes are not official. Election results will be certified in 10 days.

Wynford voters in Crawford and Wyandot counties passed two school levies. The first, a 1.82 mill renewal, passed 704-581. The second levy, for 6.96 mills for three years, passed 714-577.

Also in Crawford County, a Bucyrus library levy passed easily, and Cranberry Township voters OK’d an issue approving a Sunday liquor license for a local business.

In the Republican race to pick a November candidate for Crawford County commissioner, Tim Ley was the big winner with 1,963 votes, beating incumbent Jenny Vermillion (1,125) and Jeff Teynor (752).

Across the state, in the governor’s race to replace out-going John Kasich, Mike DeWine and his Lt. Governor choice Jon Husted defeated Mary Taylor andNathan Estruth in the Republican Primary.

Among Democrats, Richard Cordray and Betty Sutton were the winners, over several competitors: Dennis Kucinich and Tara Samples, Paul Ray and Jerry Schroeder, Larry Ealy and Jeffrey Lynn, Bill O’Neill and Chantelle Lewis, and Joe Schiavoni and Stephanie Dodd.

Incumbent Republican Jim Jordan beat Joseph Miller in U.S. House District 4. Jordan will face Democrat Janet Garrett in November. Garrett beat Cody Slatzer-Rose in the Democratic primary.

In the race for state representative in the 87th district of the Ohio House, incumbent Riordan McClain, with 4,333 votes, has a slight — unofficial — lead over Steve Reinhard (4,273). Doug Weisenauer has 1,977 votes. The winner will face off against Mary E. Pierce in November.

Tim Ley gets GOP nod in Crawford County commissioner’s race