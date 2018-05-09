Crase, Krassow honored by Colonel Crawford Lions

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford senior Amanda Crase is the February Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Jack and Deanna Crase, a member of National Honor Society and an Academic Letter earner. She has participated in school plays and has performed in Show Choir each of her high school years. She alsoparticipates in Project BLACK, FCCLA, LEO Club, and Young life. Her other service activities include helping the American Red Cross and Salvation Army. Amanda was a Buckeye Girls State representative and attends Leadership Academy.

Crase works part time at Kork & Kap in Crestline and plans to attend the University of Findlay where she will work toward a pharmacy degree.

The Student of the Month for April is Pierce Krassow, daughter of Beth Painter and Phillip Krassow. She is a member of the Academic Challenge team and participates in Colonel Crawford LEO Club service activities. She also was ateam captain of the school swim team and received All Ohio Honors in that sport. She participates in track and field and was a member of the football team, becoming Colonel Crawford’s first female kicker. Pierce plays soccer for the Bucyrus Area Soccer Club and is a member of a traveling basketball club. She especially enjoyed serving as coach for the Under 6 soccer team for the club.

Krassow works by helping her grandfather on the family farm. She attends Crestline United Methodist Church. Pierce plans to study Early Childhood Education at Ohio Wesleyan in the fall.

Both honorees and their parents were guests of the Colonel Crawford Lions Club at a dinner meeting last month. Each received a commemorative certificate and $50.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_-l-r-Amanda-Crase-and-Pierce-Krassow.jpg